JB Gill reveals how bandmate Marvin Humes is coping ahead of new baby

It seems the JLS family are as excited as we are for the arrival of Rochelle and Marvin Humes' baby boy next month, as bandmate JB Gill jokes how he thinks the couple's third child – and first son – will put Marvin through his paces. "I don't think he knows what he's in for," he exclusively tells HELLO!

"He's got a boy coming and those boys have a lot of energy. For me, we have one of each and the difference in energy is big at this stage! I think he's getting all the rest he can. But obviously it's super exciting and he's really excited and of course Rochelle and the girls too. They've done all their homework and they'll be fine."

The 33-year-old singer and television presenter is himself a proud dad to son Ace, five, and two-year-old daughter Chiara, who he shares with his dancer wife Chloe. The couple made the decision to relocate and live the farmer life in Kent over seven years ago, wanting to raise their kids in the British countryside.

JB's passion for outdoor time with his tiny two has led him to be announced as celebrity judge of The Young Explorer competition – a new initiative by Lego and The National Trust which asks kids to use their imagination outdoors.

Marvin and Rochelle with the singer's JLS bandmates

"It's encouraging people to use their Lego figures and bricks and be creative and come up with a scene they can enter into the competition. Even if you don't live on a farm, you're still able to get involved and you can use the windowsill in your kitchen or your bedroom or a plant pot – there's always wildlife and nature to explore."

JB admits his son Ace has "loved" getting in on the Lego action and reveals he has even enlisted the children of his fellow JLS bandmates to play along – including Marvin's seven-year-old daughter Alaia. The group have reunited recently – "albeit socially-distanced" – and are remaining positive on what's to come, which includes new music and their hotly anticipated tour, which was initially postponed due to the pandemic.

JB is celebrity judge of The Young Explorer competition

"It was cool to see the boys and catch up and work out things," he says. "It'll be nice at the appropriate time to get in the studio together and work on new material and see where it takes us. We're excited about what the future holds."

Grab some LEGO bricks, fire up your imagination and get creative in the great outdoors this summer with the LEGO Young Explorers competition. Parents or Guardians can submit their child’s snaps and stories on LEGO's Facebook page, making sure to tag @nationaltrust and use #LEGOYoungExplorer. Competition closes on 9 September 2020.

