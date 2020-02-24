Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia-Mai is growing up fast! The This Morning star shared a sweet video of her six-year-old playing in the kitchen on Monday evening, having returned back home after her first day back at school following the half-term holidays. The little girl looked identical to her famous mum, and was dressed in a white jacket and co-ordinating trousers, with her long brunette hair styled in French plaits. As well as Alaia-Mai, Rochelle and husband Marvin Humes are also parents to two-year-old Valentina. Earlier in the year, the couple made the decision to start sharing more photos of their two young daughters, having previously covered their faces in any pictures that were posted on social media.

Watch Rochelle and Marvin Humes chat to HELLO! on the red carpet

Rochelle Humes shared a sweet video of daughter Alaia-Mai at home

In a post to her Instagram page last month, Rochelle shared several photos of Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and wrote a heartfelt caption explaining her decision. "Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything...but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family," the 30-year-old revealed. "Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.. Please be kind."

Rochelle with daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina

There is no doubt that Rochelle and Marvin are doting parents. For Valentine's Day, Marvin shared a picture on Instagram of a sweet card that Alaia had written for her parents from her and Valentina. It read: "To mummy and daddy. Happy Valentine's Day. I love you so much, you work so hard this year, me and Valle love you so much. You are so special to us, no mummy or daddy are as good as you. Love you so much, love Alaia and Valle." In the caption, Marvin wrote: "My greatest day ever as a dad." To make it even more special, that evening, Marvin reunited with his JLS bandmates on stage, and wore a pair of personalised headphones which were emblazoned with his daughter's names on them.

