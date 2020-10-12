Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks welcome first baby - see sweet name Congratulations to the couple!

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick and her wife Kate Brooks have welcomed their first child together - a baby boy named Edward.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 44-year-old actress shared her delight over the news alongside two adorable new photos of their son. The first snap saw Michelle pose with her newborn just moments after giving birth, while the second saw her partner cuddle up to him.

"On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world. Edward 'Teddy' Peter Brooks we are so in love with you [heart emoji] #ourlittleTeddyboy," gushed Michelle.

The couple's celebrity friends were quick to congratulate them over their new bundle of joy, with Charley Webb writing: "Beautiful." Lisa Riley added: "CONGRATULATIONS… so much love to you all, he's going to be LOVED." Gemma Atkinson remarked: "He's beautiful… congratulations to you all xxx."

Sair Khan also stated: "CONGRATULATIONS to you both. Hello and welcome gorgeous Teddy!!!" Alan Halsall wrote: "Sooooo happy for you both. Congratulations xxxx."

Michelle announced her baby joy to the world back in April, seven months after she tied the knot with Kate in Nashville. The lovebirds met while working together on the ITV soap - with Michelle playing Vanessa Woodfield and Kate working as a producer - and announced in December 2018 that they were engaged.

Although Michelle had previously revealed that she and Kate were planning a low-key wedding abroad, followed by a party with their friends and family in the UK, they decided to elope in September 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, at the time of their pregnancy announcement, the pair posed for a cute family photo with their pet dog Fred, and said: "Fred's big brother duties to commence in October #BabyBrooks."

