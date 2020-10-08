Tamara Ecclestone shares very first photo of her newborn baby Little Serena arrived in September

Tamara Ecclestone has shared the sweetest snapshot of her brand new baby girl. Little Serena made her Instagram debut on Thursday – some three weeks after her arrival – in a beautiful photo posted on Instagram by her proud mum.

MORE: Inside Tamara Ecclestone's lavish £70million London mansion

The image sees Tamara's eldest daughter, six-year-old Sophia – known as Fifi - lovingly smiling at her baby sister as she cradles her on the bed. The two siblings are also joined by one of the family's dog.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sweetest royal baby moments

Tamara, 36, wrote: "Three weeks ago you completed us baby Serena. Watching the love Fifi has for her baby sister makes me happier and prouder then I could of ever dreamed of."

MORE: The UK’s most affluent street revealed: See where Prince William and Kate Middleton and more live

It was Tamara's father, Bernie Ecclestone, who first announced the news of Serena's birth. Speaking to the MailOnline from his home in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps, he said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather again.

Tamara Ecclestone has shared the first photo of baby Serena

"Tamara gave birth to a little girl seven days ago in the same hospital that my son Ace was born in. Mother and baby are doing brilliantly. She's a beautiful little thing.

"She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad."

MORE: Tamara Ecclestone throws sister Petra lavish pink baby shower - see incredible photos

Bernie, 89, and his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, welcomed their first child together, son Ace, in July. Ace is also Bernie's only son as he has three daughters from previous marriages — Deborah, 65, Tamara and Petra Ecclestone, 31.

The proud mum with her daughter Fifi

Bernie admitted that with Serena and her uncle Ace only being born months apart, they will no doubt be the best of friends.

He added: "Serena and Ace are very close in age and so will be able to play together when they're a little older. I'm delighted that Serena is with us at last. I’m getting quite the collection of grandkids!"

MORE: Tamara Ecclestone defends decision to fly to Croatia for family holiday during lockdown

Tamara has been married to husband Jay Rutland since June 2013. The couple tied the knot on the French Riviera just six months after meeting.

Tamara and Jay have been happily married since 2013

In a 2017 interview with HELLO!, the couple opened up about their bond with Fifi. "She's got me wrapped around her little finger but I'm a bit stricter than Tamara," Jay shared, while Tamara added: "He's in it for the good times; he's the fun dad.

"He swings her around and puts her on his shoulders and tickles her. But he was never into nappy changes.

MORE: What is Tamara Ecclestone's net worth?

"I'm definitely not the strict one. I don't really believe in reprimanding children. I'm like a hippy. I'm so liberal and I don’t believe in the naughty step. She’s got such a personality and I don’t want to curb it. As long as she knows not to hurt people and isn’t aggressive then it’s nice to be spirited."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.