Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick and her wife Kate Brooks are expecting their first child in October 2020, and Michelle has wasted no time stocking up on new baby accessories.

Making sure the pair are entirely ready for their new arrival, the mum-to-be recently did a huge shopping spree - and her haul takes up their entire living room!

A photo on her Instagram Stories shows mounds of boxes covering the floor and coffee table, with everything from nappy bins to pushchairs. "Just had our delivery from @mumandme_app. Would have been lost without this app," Michelle wrote. We've tracked down some of her must-have products…

Michelle's new baby products took up her entire lounge!

On her wooden coffee table sits a baby monitor from Angelcare, which appears to be the highly-rated 3-in-1 device. It has a movement sensor pad and will sound an alarm if no movements have been detected for 20 seconds. Michelle will also have access to infrared night vision and a five-inch video screen, along with two-way audio and a room temperature display. While it may seem on the pricey side, the £199.99 device means she can have peace of mind knowing her baby is sleeping safely.

Angelcare AC527 3-in-1 baby monitor, £199.99, Amazon

Michelle turned to the same brand for her nappy bin, which has a multi-layer film that prevents odours. With the number of nappies newborns get through, we imagine the 44-year-old will get plenty of use out of her £19.99 buy!

Angelcare nappy bin, £19.99, Amazon

Her travel changing bag is a neutral grey colour, perfect considering the pair haven't announced the gender of their baby. As well as offering plenty of compartments for organising her baby essentials, it also converts into a fold-out crib with a padded mattress - how clever!

Bizzi Growin Pod travel changing bag, £62.99, Amazon

In the photo, there are several iCandy Peach boxes which we imagine are Michelle's pushchair and carrycot. If she's following the same grey design as her travel crib, then it's likely she's chosen the grey twill pushchair which is suitable for newborns with its lie-flat carrycot option, and can also be converted into a double pushchair if needed.

iCandy Peach Phantom pushchair and carrycot, £999, John Lewis

