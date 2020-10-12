See Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's sweetest reaction to Rochelle Humes' baby news – video Congratulations to the This Morning star!

This Morning gained a new family member over the weekend, after Rochelle Humes welcomed her and her husband Marvin's third child – a baby boy named Blake.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were on hand to proudly announce the news on Monday's episode, with the stylish presenter saying: "Good morning, welcome to your Monday's This Morning. It's been a big weekend for one of the This Morning family."

"Hopefully she's watching right now," Phillip continued. "At This Morning we are very pleased to introduce you to the latest member of the family, Blake Hampton Humes."

As photos flashed up on screen of Rochelle lying in her hospital bed cradling her newborn son, Holly and Phillip couldn't help coo over the tot. Holly also had the sweetest things to say about the baby. Watch the video below to see their heartmelting reactions…

Rochelle and Marvin, who also share daughters Alaia and Valentina, also proudly announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Monday.

Rochelle and her newborn son Blake

The singer, 31, wrote: "Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..."

Marvin also commented: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman… family complete."

