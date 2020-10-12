Marvin and Rochelle Humes welcome baby boy – see adorable first photos and name Congratulations to the This Morning star and JLS singer!

Congratulations are in order for Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin, who welcomed their first son on Friday 9 October.

The proud new parents shared their excitement on Instagram, posting the first photos of their adorable baby boy and revealing they have named him Blake. "Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote.

Marvin echoed his wife's sentiment, writing: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

Needless to say, the couple's fans and celebrity friends were quick to congratulate them on their new arrival. Mark Wright, Stacey Dooley, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Pixie Lott and Rochelle's The Saturdays bandmate Mollie King were among those to send their best wishes.

Rochelle and Marvin have welcomed baby Blake

This is the third child but the first son for Rochelle and Marvin. They already share daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Back in April, Rochelle and Marvin revealed they were expecting by posting the same Easter-themed announcement photo on their respective Instagram accounts.

The image showed a chalk board in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." Surrounding the board was a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest.

The couple shared photos from hospital

Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

In August, the couple revealed they had already decided their little boy's name – but it clearly wasn't an easy decision.

Rochelle and Marvin's daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina

The This Morning presenter took part in an 'ask me anything' on her Instagram Stories and the topic soon turned to her pregnancy.

When one of her followers asked: "Baby boy's name?" she said: "I don't know if it's just me but I find boy's names so much harder than girls names. We have one that we love, that's it!"

She revealed there has been one particular boy's name that has remained a favourite among the couple for several years. Speaking of her youngest daughter Valentina, Rochelle continued: "It was a backup for Valle because we didn't know if Valle was a boy or a girl so we just have one option, that's it."

