Holly Willoughby adorably decorates doughnuts with her kids in quarantine The This Morning star welcomed the 'distraction'

Holly Willoughby found the perfect way to keep her three children entertained after the family were forced into quarantine following their summer holiday in Portugal.

The This Morning star admitted that she welcomed the "distraction" after she was sent a doughnut decorating gift box from Garnier, who Holly is an ambassador for.

Holly shared a birdseye photo of her kitchen table which had three of her favourite Emma Bridgewater polka dot plates on.

Each plate had at least one doughnut on it and her children's small hands could be seen excitedly decorating the treats with icing, sprinkles, and other goodies.

Captioning the sweet family moment, Holly wrote: "Yummy!!! Thank you @garnieruk for making the kids day and sending these over ... right now all distractions welcomed and this was a really lovely surprise... xxx #gifted."

Holly Willoughby welcomed the quarantine 'distraction'

Holly has been keeping busy since her return from Portugal. On Thursday, she revealed her fun new lockdown project, which we're sure her children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester were happy to lend a helping hand in.

The 39-year-old shared a snapshot showing bundles of tie-dyed items, complete with string to hold them together. She joked: "Quarantine cliché… tie dye incoming!"

Her designs got the approval of her stylist, Angie Smith, who commented: "Whoop whoop!" while friend Fearne Cotton added: "The best!!!"

Holly Willoughby revealed her latest project on Instagram

The TV star was forced to cut her family holiday short so she could quarantine for two weeks before she returns to This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield on 1 September. Holly and her family stayed at Quinta do Lago, a luxury resort in the Algarve.

It's a special month for Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin. On 4 August, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, and the star took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

Holly shared a previously unseen photo from her wedding, showing the newlyweds kissing in front of their guests. She wrote: "Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken… I love you so much Daniel… Totally blessed… My absolute world."

