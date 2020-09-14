Rochelle and Marvin Humes' babymoon is breathtakingly luxurious The couple's third child is due in October

As Rochelle and Marvin Humes prepare to become a family of five, the couple enjoyed a romantic weekend away in London – and their luxurious accommodation is so stunning.

For their babymoon, Rochelle revealed they left daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina at home with her mum Roz and stayed at the five-star Corinthia hotel, which includes a spa with an indoor pool, amphitheatre sauna and ice fountain. Judging by the This Morning star's photos, she made use of the treatments on offer – perhaps one of the pregnancy massages?

Rochelle and Marvin stayed in a garden suite at the five-star Corinthia hotel

"Weekend Diaries...A lil baby [moon] spent in our favourite city.....ours 🇬🇧. Our first child-free weekend since March, we ate, slept, laughed and spoke without being interrupted..it really was a beautiful thing. Thanks Mum, we owe you one. Now back to our babies...I love you endlessly @marvinhumes #35weekspregnant," Rochelle captioned her Instagram post.

Their garden suite included a huge bed topped with crisp white sheets and a living area with a marble fireplace and a TV resting on top. The chic interior also featured built-in display shelves, plants, statement wall art and a cosy seating area with a footstool.

The This Morning star showed off the marble bathroom on Instagram

Through a set of doors was a marble bathroom with a stunning round mirror – which made it the perfect location for Rochelle to get dressed and do her hair and makeup before she headed for dinner.

One snap showed Rochelle and Marvin tucking into a huge Sunday roast with all the trimmings, including beef with horseradish sauce, Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and vegetables. Meanwhile, piles of colourful peppers, avocados and lettuce sat in wicker baskets while fresh seafood was resting on ice – so it's safe to say the couple weren't short of food choices!

The couple enjoyed plenty of fresh food during their babymoon

Rochelle and Marvin are set to welcome their third child in October, and the expectant mum previously revealed to HELLO! that her daughters are very excited about the arrival of their little brother.

The 31-year-old explained: "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone. I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'"

