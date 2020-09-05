Ayda Field shares rare photo of son Charlie – and he looks so grown up The Loose Women star shares four children with husband Robbie Williams

Ayda Field shocked her followers on Friday after posting a rare photo of her son Charlie – and her fans couldn't believe how grown-up he looks.

The Loose Women star shared a boomerang of her eldest son jumping up and down as he celebrated the start of the weekend.

Tagging her husband Robbie Williams in the post, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams Charlie when he figured out it was the weekend tomorrow... #jumpingforjoy AWxx."

Despite Charlie's face being obscured from the camera, Ayda's followers were quick to comment on the five-year-old's appearance.

Ayda's fans were shocked by Charlie's appearance

Her Loose Women co-star Andrea McLean wrote: "Oh my... he’s getting so grown up." While one fan commented: "Haha I'm with Charlie, he's so grown up and I love his natural messy hair."

A third said: "Wow he's growing fast!" And a fourth added: "Aww cute look how tall he’s grown."

Ayda and Robbie share four children: daughter Teddy, seven, Charlie, one-year-old daughter Coco, and son Beau, who the couple welcomed in February.

Ayda and Robbie never show their children's faces on social media

Earlier this month, Robbie opened up about his dream to work with his children one day in a new interview. Speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2, Robbie revealed that Teddy seems to be following in his footsteps and has inherited the performer gene.

The 46-year-old quipped: "She came out of the womb with jazz hands, which was incredibly painful for my wife."

Young Teddy is a keen musician like her dad

He then shared his hopes for working with his two oldest kids, saying: "I would like Charlie to manage me and Teddy to come and join – I said to Teddy the other day, 'Baby, when you’re older do you want to come singing with daddy?' and she went, 'No daddy, you’ll be singing with me!'"

The former Take That member also reflected on the impact COVID-19 has had on his profession, sharing that he looks forward to it being safe to get back to the job he loves.

Robbie said: "The performing arts is suffering greatly because of [the pandemic] and, on a personal note from me, I’m so grateful to do what I do for a living and can’t wait to get back to work and start performing again."

