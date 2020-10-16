Great British Bake Off 2020 star welcomes first child - see sweet announcement Congratulations are in order for this GBBO star!

Great British Bake Off star Dave Friday has confirmed the arrival of his first child with girlfriend Stacey - a baby boy called Ronnie!

The 30-year-old, who is competing in the current series of the popular baking show, confirmed the news in a series of Instagram posts, which he shared with followers on Thursday evening.

"The wait is finally over! We're thrilled to welcome little Ronnie to the world. So excited to start the next chapter of our lives," he wrote.

The adorable photos saw the new parents cradle their bundle of joy, while one image showed the tiny tot holding a whisk.

Host Matt Lucas was among the first to congratulate the couple, writing: "Waaaaaaaaah! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!" Fellow GBBO contestant Hermine wrote: "He is so cute. I want to hold him." Rowan Williams added: "That's so lovely Dave. Worth the wait! X."

Dave is hoping to win the current series of Bake Off, which was pre-recorded during the summer in accordance with current health and safety guidelines.

Dave Friday has welcomed a baby boy

Ahead of his first Bake Off appearance, Dave revealed: "My strengths are the ability to learn from mistakes, take criticism and use it to improve. "I am incredibly determined and see the positive in every situation. Weaknesses would be feeling overwhelmed when mess builds up and struggling with some baking jargon. And French words!"

Dave, who lives with Stacey in Hampshire, works as an Armoured Guard, and he bakes a least once a week. He confessed that he is a huge fan of GBBO presenter Noel Fielding and that "meeting Noel was a lifelong dream".

