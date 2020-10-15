Rochelle Humes' baby son Blake is already a mini style icon The This Morning star took to Instagram

Rochelle Humes has shared a peek into her and newborn baby Blake's day, even revealing that he's been gifted the most incredible pair of shoes!

MORE: Phillip Schofield emotional while discussing his disappearance from This Morning

First sharing a video of herself and Blake tucked up in bed, the This Morning star told her followers that she was enjoying morning television as she fed her son.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield react to Rochelle Humes' baby news

In another photo, the mother-of-three proudly showed off an amazing pair of knitted trainers that her days-old baby had been sent – and it's safe to say that Blake is one seriously fashionable baby!

RELATED: Marvin Humes shares beautiful first photo of new son at home

Blake is so stylish!

RELATED: See Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's sweetest reaction to Rochelle Humes' baby news – video

Holding up the black red and white trainers, Blake could be seen snoozing away in the background.

Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes has also shared some adorable photos of little Blake this week, even posting the first ever picture of the little lad in his new home.

Marvin shared this sweet photo on Instagram

In the beautiful black and white image, Rochelle and their youngest daughter, three-year-old Valentina, could both be seen doting on Blake as he lay in his cradle.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed little Blake on Friday 9 October, sharing the joyous news on Instagram.

"Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote.

Marvin echoed his wife's sentiment, writing: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

This is the third child but the first son for Rochelle and Marvin. They already share daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.