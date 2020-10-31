Vogue Williams pokes fun at how much Gigi looks like Spencer Matthews The famous mum took to Instagram

It seems that even Vogue Williams was taken aback by how much her daughter Gigi looks like dad Spencer Matthews!

MORE: Spencer Matthews reveals adorable nickname for Gigi

The famous mum took to Instagram on Friday to share a new photo of her adorable daughter – who happened to be dressed in a sweet pink outfit – writing: "Spencer looks great in pink!"

We have to agree with Vogue, the pair are practically twins at this point!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off gorgeous bikini on holiday in St Barts

Vogue, her husband Spencer and their two children Gigi and Theodore are currently living it up in St Barts, and the Irish beauty has shared a few photos of their incredible getaway on Instagram.

RELATED: Vogue Williams wows in bold bikini during luxurious family holiday

Vogue shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Vogue Williams' exotic holiday dampened by bad weather

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two posted a photo of herself cradling her daughter, and in the background of her post, the crystal clear sea could be seen stretching out behind her.

Gigi looked adorable in a white frilly costume from Sunuva which was covered with colourful pears, as well as a matching sunhat.

The famous mum is having the best time!

Vogue and Spencer's son Theodore, two, is clearly also a huge fan of the beach, and could be seen on his mum's Instagram running down to the water's edge while Vogue encouragingly said: "Run into the sea, run! I see a fish, do you see a fish?"

It makes sense that Vogue and Spencer would choose to holiday on the Caribbean island since Spencer's parents Jane and David Matthews' five-star hotel is located there.

While it's not clear whether they chose to stay at the hotel, the couple have made regular trips in the past.

Is anyone else feeling a tad jealous?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.