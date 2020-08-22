Vogue Williams reveals cheeky nickname Spencer Matthews has for daughter Gigi The star's comment will have you in stitches

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcomed their second child, daughter Gigi, last month.

Speaking on Heart Radio on Friday, doting mum Vogue revealed the nickname that Spencer has started calling their little girl – and it'll certainly leave you surprised.

Explaining to listeners that she had just had a text from her husband, Vogue went on to say that the former Made in Chelsea star has started calling Gigi Jabba the Hut – can you believe it?

Vogue hilariously said: "Does your partner ever text you in work? I've just had a text off my husband Spencer.

"And he asked me about our baby Gigi, who's a month old.

Vogue made the reveal on Heart FM

"He said: 'What should I do with Jabba when she wakes up?'

"My partner has started calling our baby Jabba the Hut, because he thinks she looks like Jabba the Hut.

"Which is quite offensive for poor Gigi. I think she's much cuter than that."

Don't worry Vogue, we're sure it's just because Spencer is a huge Star Wars fan!

Vogue and Spencer also share little Theo, who is almost two.

The happy couple recently opened up about the arrival of their daughter when speaking to HELLO!, with Spencer sweetly saying that her birth was a "moment he would treasure".

The doting dad explained: "Her birth was a wonderful moment that I'll treasure. The whole thing was alarmingly unstressful. It felt like I was going out to get a coffee."

He added: "Don't get me wrong, we share all sorts of wonderful moments where we're just gazing at Gigi adoringly, but it does feel super smooth and straightforward this time..."

As for Vogue, she explained that she was trying to prevent any sibling rivalry between Theodore and his baby sister.

"He's been getting a lot of presents off a lot of people. It's like Christmas in this house," the Irish beauty remarked.

