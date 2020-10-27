Vogue Williams wows in bold bikini during luxurious family holiday The Heart Radio star is holidaying in St Barts

Vogue Williams has escaped the rainy UK weather and jetted off on an idyllic family holiday to St Barts, which is one of her and Spencer Matthews' favourite holiday destinations.

Although the trip marks three-month-old Gigi's first international break, the couple didn't hesitate to opt for a long-haul flight – and judging by the beautifully sunny weather and white sandy beaches, we can see why!

Making fans green with envy, Vogue shared a glimpse inside their family holiday as she cuddled her new daughter at the beach, with the crystal clear sea stretching out behind her.

Dressed in a bright yellow bikini, the Heart Radio star showed off her toned post-baby body, after welcoming her second child in July. Gigi, meanwhile, looked adorable in a white frilly costume from Sunuva which was covered with colourful pears, as well as a matching sunhat.

Vogue and Spencer's son Theodore, two, was also a huge fan of the beach, running down to the water's edge while his mum encouragingly said: "Run unto the sea, run! I see a fish, do you see a fish?"

In another photo on Vogue's Instagram Stories, the pair appeared to be cuddling on a white egg chair, but the doting mum-of-two revealed her son was, in fact, trying to get the seat to himself!

"Cute pic but he's actually telling me to get off," she joked, dressed in a stunning black bikini and a green beach coverup.

It makes sense that Vogue and Spencer would choose to holiday on the Caribbean island since Spencer's parents Jane and David Matthews' five-star hotel Eden Rock is located there. While it's not clear whether they chose to stay at the hotel, the couple have made regular trips in the past.

Vogue's sweet snap of Gigi playing outside gave gans a peek inside their accommodation, which included double doors leading to a decking area, which had a shaded terrace that provided plenty of privacy for the family.

In the background, a round coffee table sat in the middle of the space surrounded by cream sofas topped with embroidered cushions, making for the perfect place to relax and unwind.

