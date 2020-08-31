Vogue Williams shares new photo of baby Gigi inside her stunning home Vogue and Spencer Matthews’ daughter wasn’t alone in the cute Instagram snap...

New mum Vogue Williams shared a new photo of her and Spencer Matthews’ five-week-old daughter Gigi Margaux inside their stunning home – but the five-week-old had to share the spotlight with a scene-stealing family member! The radio and TV presenter posted a cute snap of baby Gigi, looking sweet in a white baby gro, accompanied by none other than the family’s pet dog Winston.

Vogue captioned the pic: “I missed international dog day this week! Here is to our Winston... the most loyal, least smelly, always begging for food, handsome boy. Theodore and Gigi LOVE him, he’s the best!"

Baby Gigi co-starred in her latest photo with family pet Winston

And it seems Winston doesn't just steal scenes… he also steals treats! In a second photo, cheeky Winston is seen with Gigi’s big brother Theodore, whose reaction is priceless as the pup hilariously grabs a sloppy taste of the little boy’s ice cream cone.

The sweet family pictures come weeks after Vogue and Spencer introduced their newborn daughter, who was born on 22 July at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, on the cover of HELLO! The couple were joined by their little girl and adorable son, looking the picture of contentment in an exclusive photo shoot.

Winston also stole the show – and a treat – from Gigi's brother Theodore in another sweet snap

When Vogue and Spencer welcomed Gigi this summer, "It was an overwhelming feeling of happiness, and – I'm not usually a crier – I did cry," the mum-of-two told HELLO!. "It was a long day and I was exhausted, emotional, and so happy and delighted that everything went smoothly and safely. That's all you really want."