Tana Ramsay opened up about the "nerve-wracking" experience of her twins Holly and Jack being born prematurely in a poignant post on Instagram on Thursday.

Gordon Ramsay's wife reflected on their first year after their birth in 2000 while sharing some adorable photos of her son and daughter as babies and youngsters.

"Each Christmas as a family we reflect back on the year we have had - looking back to when we were coming up for Jack and Holly’s first Christmas it was especially poignant," she said in a paid-for post for Pampers.

"The development of a premature baby is incredibly nerve-wracking when it is an uncertain start and you want to see them grow and thrive yet not wish away the first moments.

"Seeing them become little chubby, healthy babies within the first year was a true blessing and I will always be grateful for the determination they showed and their feisty characters - although as the years passed they certainly gave me plenty of battles.... yet this is what I wished for when they were laying in incubators looking so vulnerable."

Jack and Holly Ramsay were born prematurely in 2000

Tana added: "Right now many parents are wishing for the chance to be by the side of their tiny little ones born early, @pampersuk_ire and their partners @vcreateneonatal and @blisscharity are working to make it possible for more contact and communication to be had through technology and the ability to be a part of the first moments for all the family to see via a screen.

Tana Ramsay shared sweet throwback photos of her twins

"And you can help support by telling me your stories and experiences and using the hashtag #PampersForPreemies. Each time you do this, Pampers will make a contribution. Don't forget to also nominate your chosen neonatal unit you would like to see receive funding!"

As well as twins Holly and Jack, Gordon and Tana are parents to Megan, 22, Matilda, 19, and little Oscar, 19 months. They also lost a baby boy, Rocky, when Tana was five months pregnant in 2016.

