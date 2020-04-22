Gordon Ramsay reveals hilarious new way he's entertaining baby Oscar during lockdown - watch The Hell's Kitchen star and his family are in Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay has been trying to find ways to keep himself and his family entertained during the coronavirus lockdown – and this may be his most creative idea yet! The celebrity chef shared a new clip to his Instagram account on Wednesday which showed him and his one-year-old son Oscar having no end of fun in the family's garden. Watch the sweet video here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals how one-year-old son Oscar is spending time during lockdown

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly nails the viral pillow challenge - see photos

The Ramsay clan usually split their time between London and Los Angeles but are sitting out the COVID-19 crisis in their property near Daymer Bay, Cornwall. Gordon and his wife Tana married in 1996 and Oscar has four older siblings: Meghan, 22, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and TV star Tilly, 18. In the future, the family is expected to upgrade to a new property in nearby Rock, which will boast four en-suite bathrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and two terraces, according to local reports.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay shares sweet video of baby Oscar on the beach