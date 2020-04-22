﻿
Gordon Ramsay reveals hilarious new way he's entertaining baby Oscar during lockdown - watch

The Hell's Kitchen star and his family are in Cornwall

Diane Shipley

Gordon Ramsay has been trying to find ways to keep himself and his family entertained during the coronavirus lockdown – and this may be his most creative idea yet! The celebrity chef shared a new clip to his Instagram account on Wednesday which showed him and his one-year-old son Oscar having no end of fun in the family's garden. Watch the sweet video here…

The Ramsay clan usually split their time between London and Los Angeles but are sitting out the COVID-19 crisis in their property near Daymer Bay, Cornwall. Gordon and his wife Tana married in 1996 and Oscar has four older siblings: Meghan, 22, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and TV star Tilly, 18. In the future, the family is expected to upgrade to a new property in nearby Rock, which will boast four en-suite bathrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and two terraces, according to local reports.

