Gordon Ramsay has shared a video inside his stunning £4million home in Cornwall, and inadvertently revealed more of the kitchen than ever before, including how it has been given a modern update.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram with the clip featuring his wife Tana and their son Oscar, as Oscar received an early Christmas present from his grandma.

Gordon captioned the post: "Thank you nanny for the early Christmas present @oscarjramsay @helencosgrove71."

The clip showed that the space is designed with cream walls and cream floor tiles, as well as a glass floor insert overlooking the basement.

It's fitted with navy blue cupboards and a vivid purple island with a white marble worktop, lined with grey quilted velvet stools. Above the island, the hob hood has a hanging rod where Gordon and Tana store a selection of copper saucepans.

On the other side of the space, there is a lengthy wooden dining table with black winged leather armchairs and a high chair for Oscar. A large flatscreen TV is mounted upon the wall, and the family have installed their Christmas tree in the corner alongside it.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay's kitchen before redecorating

Previously, another video filmed in the room showed that the island was framed with mustard yellow kitchen stools, while the wooden dining table had backless wooden benches for seating at either side. The kitchen cupboards have also been repainted from grey to navy blue, while the worktops have been traded from black to white marble.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay's kitchen has a skylight

The space also has a large skylight which was revealed in a photo of Tana and the couple's daughter Holly. Behind them, stairs were also seen leading up into the living room, with white walls and a matching white leather sofa.

Gordon and Tana own a total of three homes: one in London, another in Los Angeles, and the property where they are currently staying in Cornwall.

They share them with their children Matilda, Oscar, Jack, Megan and Holly.

