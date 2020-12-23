Meghan Trainor shows off bare baby bump in sweetest picture - fans react The singer will welcome her first child in January

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first baby in early 2021, and on Tuesday, the former The Voice UK coach delighted fans as she showed off her bare bump for the first time.

Taking to Instagram to mark their second wedding anniversary and her birthday, Meghan shared the most gorgeous picture of her husband cradling her baby bump from behind whilst planting a kiss on her cheek.

The mum-to-be, wearing the cutest blue knitted co-ord set, can be seen smiling, with her hands placed on her bump. To finish off the adorable look, the 27-year-old added blue flowers around her hair – very fitting since she announced back in October that she is expecting a baby boy.

WATCH: Meghan Trainor announces pregnancy in the SWEETEST way

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara ..Thank you for giving me the best gift ever," she captioned the snap.

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate the couple, with one commenting: "Happy Anniversary! You're going to be the best parents." A second added: "Omg Meghan happy anniversary and birthday you look beautiful."

Meghan and Daryl will welcome their first child in eight weeks

"Obsessed with this. She's a mommy goddess," wrote a third.

Daryl, meanwhile, shared a gorgeous picture of Meghan and her baby bump, taken during the same photoshoot.

"Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the world. You are the love of my life and I know you will be the best mom to our baby," he wrote alongside it.

The singer recently told HELLO! they had already decided on a name

Meghan and Daryl's first baby is due in eight weeks, and whilst they still have to prepare a lot ahead of the arrival, one thing that's sorted is the baby's name.

The All About That Bass hitmaker recently opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with HELLO!, where she revealed that she has already decided on a name for her baby boy.

"We have a name that we had since before I even got pregnant, like when we were trying to get pregnant, and it worked for any gender ever so it is his name and I am proud of it," she revealed, adding that she is keeping it as a surprise for when her son is born.