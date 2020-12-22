Bindi Irwin displays blossoming baby bump in glowing pregnancy photo This is the first child for the Australian conservationist

Bindi Irwin has begun the countdown to when her first child - a baby girl - is due to arrive. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 22-year-old looked glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump in a cosy knitted dress and skinny jeans.

Telling her fans that she is now at the end of her second trimester and is 26 weeks pregnant, Bindi wrote: "26 weeks tomorrow. Oh, how I love you."

The rare photo showed the expectant mother affectionately place her hands on her tummy whilst looking downwards. This is set to be her first baby with her husband Chandler Powell, whom she married in March.

Bindi, who is the Wildlife Warrior daughter of the late Steve Irwin, announced her pregnancy news in August with another Instagram post, in which she and her partner were holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Bindi shared this glowing photo

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Her husband was among the first to comment on Bindi's post, sweetly replying: "You're going to be the best mother," followed by a red heart emoji.

