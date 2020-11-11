Meghan Trainor discusses baby son's name and how she's preparing for his arrival The All About That Bass hitmaker is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has had an incredibly exciting few months, not only has she released her first Christmas album, but she recently announced that she was expecting her first baby with husband Daryl Sabara.

The All About That Bass hitmaker opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with HELLO!, where she revealed that she has already decided on a name for her baby boy.

"We have a name that we had since before I even got pregnant, like when we were trying to get pregnant, and it worked for any gender ever so it is his name and I am proud of it," she revealed, adding that she is keeping it as a surprise for when her son is born.

VIDEO: Watch the moment Meghan Trainor announced her pregnancy news

Meghan, whose baby is due in January, is also getting everything ready at home, and recently started shopping for her son's nursery.

"I am now in my third trimester and got a crib 'just in case!' and it's so cute!" she said.

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl are expecting their first baby

"We are keeping the nursery white, keeping it clean, he can make a mess when he comes!"

"I saw this chair I really liked for a rocking chair but they only had it in white leather and I was like 'please don't ruin this!' but I bought it just because of how comfortable it is," she added.

As well as preparing for her baby's arrival, the Nice to Meet Ya singer has been busy helping out in her community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and Daryl are expecting a baby boy

Meghan - a brand ambassador for Safeguard hand soap – has been working with the brand to promote the importance of handwashing in schools.

"The pandemic and Covid is still very real and I wanted to partner with Safeguard as they are doing such a great job helping teachers out there," she explained.

The All About That Bass hitmaker is getting her son's nursery ready

"Teachers are struggling extra hard right now, they are always struggling but this is like a terrible time for them and what Safeguard handwashing is doing is they are developing free handwashing lessons and plans to help their kids from kindergarten to third grade to wash their hands for 30 seconds if not more, and how to wash them correctly."

The star has also been busy with her Christmas album, out now

What's more, Meghan made some teachers' day by FaceTiming them to show them support.

"They let me FaceTime a bunch of teachers who are like superhero teachers in my community and I surprised them and showed them with hand sanitisers and products and gift cards that we were going to send them and they were in tears, they were so happy, so shocked, and it was the nicest thing to be a part of," she said.

Meghan is working with Safeguard hand soap to help educate children on handwashing

"Any teachers who want to get involved out there can visit safeguardstudents.com.

"I love teachers, I wanted to be a teacher, and they need as much help as possible out there right now."

More information about Safeguard and their work can be found here

