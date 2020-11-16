Meghan Trainor reveals major parenting decision she's facing ahead of baby son's arrival The All About That Bass hitmaker is expecting a baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is looking forward to welcoming her baby son in early 2021, and the All About That Bass hitmaker is currently preparing her home for his arrival.

MORE: Meghan Trainor opens up about baby son's gender-neutral name

As well as getting everything ready at home, the 26-year-old is also facing a big decision about how she will raise her child.

Being in the public eye, Meghan is currently debating whether or not she will share photos of her baby online, or whether she will keep him out of the spotlight.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the moment Meghan Trainor announces her pregnancy

Talking to HELLO!, the singer opened up about the possibility of sharing pictures of her child. "We go back and forth all the time.

"We are like 'we can't do that to him he doesn't have a say,' then we are like 'but it will be so cute we want to show everyone' so it is up in the air," she said.

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl are expecting their first baby

"I think I am going to be too tired to be on my phone in the first few weeks, don't expect a picture then," she added, laughing.

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara recently revealed their pregnancy on Today with Hoda & Jenna. The celebrity couple have already chosen a name for their son too – although Meghan is keeping it a secret until he arrives.

The All About That Bass singer is deciding whether to share photos of her son online

"We have a name that we had since before I even got pregnant, like when we were trying to get pregnant, and it worked for any gender ever so it is his name and I am proud of it," she said.

It's been an incredibly busy time for Meghan, who has been enjoying being at home more during the pandemic, but that's not to say she's slowed down!

MORE: Meghan Trainor opens up about being a role model and body confidence

MORE: The most popular lockdown baby names

The singer released her first Christmas album at the end of October, which features many members of her family.

Meghan and Daryl can't wait to meet their baby boy

The Nice to Meet Ya singer has also been busy helping out in her community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan - a brand ambassador for Safeguard hand soap – has been working with the brand to promote the importance of handwashing in schools.

READ: 11 celebrities dealing with pregnancy during lockdown

READ: 21 stars who gave birth during lockdown

"The pandemic and Covid is still very real and I wanted to partner with Safeguard as they are doing such a great job helping teachers out there," she explained.

The singer is currently helping to promote the importance of hand washing with Safeguard

"Teachers are struggling extra hard right now, they are always struggling but this is like a terrible time for them and what Safeguard handwashing is doing is they are developing free handwashing lessons and plans to help their kids from kindergarten to third grade to wash their hands for 30 seconds if not more, and how to wash them correctly," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.