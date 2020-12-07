BBC presenter Tina Daheley confirms pregnancy news with sweet baby bump photo This will be the first child for the Radio 2 star

Congratulations are in order for BBC News presenter Tina Daheley and her fiancé Kane William-Smith! The couple are expecting their first child together.

In a sweet social media post shared on Monday, the Radio 2 star confirmed the happy news by sharing a gorgeous snap of her blossoming baby bump.

"Some exciting news to share," she wrote. "Beyond thrilled to be welcoming a new addition to our family in Spring 2021. Thank you @bbcradio2 family for all your lovely messages this morning."

Tina was swiftly inundated with heartwarming comments, with Strictly's Clara Amfo writing: "Gorgeous, congrats!" Dermot O'Leary remarked: "Hey! The best news. Congrats x." Anita Rani added: "Congratulations beaut! Wonderful news xxxxx."

Although the presenter tends to keep her private life away from the spotlight, Tina did publicly celebrate her engagement to Kane back in January 2018. Posting a snap of her sparkling ring on Instagram, she said: "07.01.18 Making plans for the rest of our lives."

Tina Daheley shared this lovely photo

Tina currently presents news, sport and the weather during the Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball. Over the years, she has appeared on BBC News at 6pm and 10pm and BBC Breakfast as well as hosting Crimewatch.

The journalist was also the first person to interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their mental health campaign with the Royal Foundation.

This will be the first child for the couple

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2018, Tina revealed she "worked ridiculously hard" to get where she is after her parents told her she "needed to work twice as hard as everyone else".

"I was doing the news on BBC Three, finishing at midnight and then coming in to do breakfast, which comes back to what my parents said about having to work two or three times as hard," she explained. "I never even considered doing a job for pleasure."

