Rebecca Adlington and Andrew Parsons discuss 'joyous' baby gender news

Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington and her boyfriend Andy Parsons excitedly revealed she is expecting a baby boy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine last month.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September, with the baby due on 27 Feburary.

Becky and Andy found out their baby's gender during a scan and joked they were left in no doubt about expecting a son. “He was on his back with his legs wide open showing us his full package," Becky, 31, said. "I couldn’t stop laughing. It was such a funny, joyous moment."

She added that she and Andy have always "had a feeling" the couple's first child would be a boy. "We had a feeling and so did our friends and family," said Becky, who has a five-year-old daughter, Summer, with her ex-husband Harry Needs.

"I feel different this time. I’m bigger and I’ve been craving carbs and savoury things, not sweet things like I did with Summer."

The loved-up couple are expecting a baby boy

Becky and Andy, 30, a facilities manager, met via dating app Bumble in January 2018 and the couple moved in together last summer. They live ten minutes away from Harry, who co-parents Summer – but despite their closeness, he did not move in with the couple during lockdown as some reports suggested

"We used to meet up with Harry for a dog walk but we weren't living together," Becky said. "We explained this to the press who contacted us at the time but they wrote it anyway. We shared Summer during lockdown and had her three days each; she adjusted really well."

In the interview, the Olympian also discussed her ex-husband's revelation that he is bisexual for the very first time. She insisted Harry, 28, to whom she remains close, will be part of her new baby’s life.

Rebecca announced her pregnancy in September

"Regardless of his sexuality we've always supported each other," she said. "When you care for another human being you want that person to be well, no matter what they’re going through. You've got to be there for those people in your life. Summer is the priority for both of us and we always put her first and I think that’s why we get on so well.

"Harry is really excited about the baby. He has always known I wanted more kids and he was really happy for Andy and offered to help if he needs any tips. He’s been brilliant. Our child will get to know Harry as well."

Becky first shared the news of her pregnancy via a sweet Instagram post, which saw her daughter Summer posing with the couple and the baby scan photo.

She wrote: "Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks every day to check my belly to see if it’s growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb."

