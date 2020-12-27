Emma Willis gave fans a glimpse inside her chaotic Boxing Day as she put together her children's Christmas presents!

The Voice Kids presenter, who is married to Busted star Matt Willis, shared a series of very relatable photos on Instagram that showed the couple constructing the most incredible doll's house for their three children.

One look at the finished result and we'd bet Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and Trixie, four, are delighted with their gift.

Taken inside what we assume is the playroom of their Hertfordshire home, Emma took a photo of Matt sitting on the floor as he started to put the structure together, writing, "3 hours in…." Two hours later and they were both grinning as they posed for a photo, with the Ivy's Doll House from Smyths Toys towering in the background.

Spread across four floors is a living room, garage, gym and patio, all decorated with cute furniture. So it's no wonder the £149.99 toy, which has already sold out, took the celebrity couple hours to construct!

Emma and Matt spent Boxing Day constructing presents for their children

Another photo Emma shared her Instagram grid shows one of their kids wearing a pink unicorn onesie while they unpack boxes full of toys. It wasn't long before Emma's followers shared their own parenting experiences in the comments section.

"Spent £70 on a Sylvanian house one year.... daughter played in the box!!!" one wrote, and another remarked, "I've just spent 3 hours putting my daughter's new bed together." A third added, "We have the same house! It took us 7 hours to build!"

The couple unveiled the unbelievable doll's house on Instagram

Perhaps their presents will keep Emma's children entertained for a while – unlike her Elf on the Shelf games! In the lead up to Christmas, the mum-of-three admitted she was completely "shut down" by her youngest daughter Trixie after she found two elves sat inside her fridge, surrounded by gold chocolate coins.

"Me – Ooooohhh, they're going to be so cold in there…. Trixie – Don't be silly Mummy, they live in the North Pole," she wrote. "#shutdownbya4yearold."

