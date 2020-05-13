Matt Willis plays dress up with daughter Trixie - and he looks so different The Busted star appeared to be in character

Emma Willis revealed her daughter Trixie loves to dress up, especially when she is joined by her dad Matt! On Tuesday, The Voice UK host shared an adorable snap of the pair on Instagram which showed the three-year-old wearing a purple puff-sleeve Princess dress as she looked fondly up at her dad, who appeared to be dressed in a Harley Quinn wig. His outfit consisted of a black sleeveless T-shirt, orange and pink mini skirt over jeans, and a blonde wig styled into two pigtails with blue and pink curls, not to mention his scowling expression - we reckon he was secretly loving being in character!

Emma Willis shared this sweet snap of the pair in their costumes

"Today, she was Repunzel… And he @mattjwillis was 'muvva'," Emma captioned the photo, which showed the pair standing in their gorgeous kitchen at their Hertfordshire home. Perhaps Matt's outfit was supposed to be Repunzel's mother Gothel from Disney show Tangled? And fans may have noticed one other detail about Matt's appearance - he was sporting a new beardless look. The 37-year-old appeared barely recognisable without his rugged beard. Addressing his clean-shaven look, he wrote: "Whoops… beard trimmer accident."

Tuesday was not the first time Matt has been convinced to get creative with his outfits amid the coronavirus lockdown; in early May, the Busted star revisited his days in the boyband with Emma. The couple, who have been married since 2008, took part in their virtual quiz night by dressing up in old school uniforms – a nod to Busted's debut hit What I Go To School For. "Sunday night quiz team...! What I go to Zoom for! @busted," Matt teased in the caption.

Meanwhile, Emma and Matt also wore their rave gear for another quiz night, with Emma wearing a neon green headscarf and yellow netted gloves, and an orange T-shirt complete with a smiley face. Matt, meanwhile, opted for bright shorts, a black hoodie and a neon green beaded necklace. We can't wait to see whats the family foes for the next dressing up day...

