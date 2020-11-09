Emma Willis delights fans with very rare photo of all three children The proud mum took to Instagram with a sweet family snapshot

Sunday was certainly a productive day in the Willis household! Proud mum Emma Willis took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet family snapshot showing all three children hard at work at the dining table, with each one choosing a different crafting activity.

Emma, 44, shares Isabelle, 11, eight-year-old Ace and Trixie, four, with husband Matt Willis. The snapshot, taken from behind to protect their identities, shows the siblings sat side-by-side, each one completely engaged with the task at hand.

Ace can be seen on the far left of the photo, using a sewing machine to make clothes, while little Trixie sits in the middle hard at work making jewellery. Isabelle, meanwhile, can be seen with glue in hand, making posters. "Look what we made @mattjwillis," Emma captioned her post, adding a love heart eyes emoji.

Also visible in the photo is the family's garden. Through the bi-folding doors, a patio area and lawn can be seen, along with a number of outdoor toys, including bikes, scooters and a horse-drawn carriage.

Emma Willis shared a new photo of her three children

It comes shortly after Emma shared a photo of son Ace that sparked a major reaction amongst her fans. The image showed her son wearing a pink cropped top, with his long blond hair falling to his shoulders. "My little style icon (Ace, not Matt)," the mother-of-three-wrote alongside the picture of Ace, standing next to his dad Matt.

Speaking later to Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain, Emma said of the public's positive response to the image: "I was really overwhelmed actually. It's just my son in a pink top. And for me that's kind of normality.

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

"He loves colour, he's always had long hair and he's a very free and open-minded boy who doesn't really… he's like, 'Why do I have to dress in green and blue and grey if I like pink and red and purple – why isn't that OK?'

"He's kind of always been that way. We, I think, are trying to raise him as a very open-minded and inclusive individual. There was a couple of negative bits, but the block button is a great thing," she added.

