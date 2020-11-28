Emma Willis shares photo of daughter's homework for hilarious reason The famous mum took to Instagram

Emma Willis has shared a photo of her daughter Trixie's homework, and the four-year-old has an incredible imagination!

MORE: Emma Willis shows off daughter's talent in impressive photo

Explaining that Trixie had gotten distracted half-way through her assignment, titled "Trixie's homework, the princess and the dragon," Emma's photo revealed that the little girl is not only an impressive artist, but has a rather short attention span.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis go bowling on sweet Valentine's Day date

Beneath two drawings of a princess and a dragon, a noughts and crosses table was visible, suggesting that Trixie had decided to start playing a round of the paper and pencil game when she should have been focusing on her school work. Classic!

It's not the first time that Emma has spoken about her daughter on social media this week.

MORE: Emma Willis' son Ace designs his own neon rainbow birthday cake – and it's so unique

Trixie is an impressive artist!

MORE: Emma Willis shares heart-melting photos of son Ace for special reason

On Friday, the proud mum shared a seriously impressive photo of her little girl, proving that she's already shaping up to be quite the chef!

Re-gramming a snap captured by her husband Matt Willis, Trixie could be seen holding a bowl of smashed avocado, with Matt captioning the image: "Tonight's sous chef!"

Trixie helping out her dad in the kitchen

It's been a very exciting week for the Willis family, with Emma and Matt's oldest child, Ace, turning nine on Wednesday.

The Circle host shared a gushing tribute to her son on social media, uploading a picture of them cuddling on the sofa and sweetly writing on Instagram: "Happy birthday baby boy. 9 years gone in the blink of an eye, it really does fly by doesn’t it...

"He's the kindest kid with the sweetest of souls, I am constantly in awe of him. Pure and true in everything he does, open minded, thoughtful, inquisitive and a creative mind that is constantly exploring. He melts my heart daily, and I hope he kisses me like this forever. Keep being you Squidge..."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.