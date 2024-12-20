Christmas celebrity doors that will blow your mind: Michelle Keegan, Amanda Holden and more

Christmas is just around the corner and many well-known celebrities are embracing the festive period by adorning the front doors of their generously sized homes with stunning décor.

Stars such as Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, Stacey Solomon and Rylan Clark all have impressive homes to begin with – but their properties come to life even more so at this time of year.

Click through the gallery to see the sparkling front doors of these celeb homes…

Celebrity festive front doors that will make your jaw drop

1/ 9 © Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan Mark and Michelle moved into their sprawling mansion in Essex last summer after they completed renovation work on the home they had been building for the last five years. A couple of weeks ago as the festive season was starting, Heart FM DJ Mark took to their home Instagram account, @wrighty, to show off the fabulous Christmas transformation the front of their house had undergone. They have opted for traditional reds, greens and golds throughout the display. The outer porch has been completely drenched in festivity, with a wreath framing the door while three glowing trees are perched on top of the porch, adding serious height. They have also finished it off with a circular wreath hanging on the brick closer to the roof, while fairy lights are draped across the guttering and framing the third-floor roofing. MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's 'costly' household bills at £3.5m mansion draped in Christmas lights MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan unveil full-size sauna in spa-worthy bathroom

2/ 9 © Instagram Giovanna and Tom Fletcher Giovanna and Tom Fletcher showed off their Christmas display last week and we love it. It's the perfect mix of festive beauty and personality – an extension of their colourful family home with three children. The bright pink front door has a lovely wreath hanging with blue, gold and red baubles nestling in the leaves. Meanwhile, outlining the entire porch is an enormous garland that would suit a grand store opening. In the garland are more colorful baubles in assorted sizes with presents and lights, too. There's even a brilliant Santa figuring poking out of the top. Tom wrote: "Those @earlyhoursltd elves have done it again! Christmas has officially arrived!"

3/ 9 © Instagram Shirley Kemp Shirley and Martin Kemp put their heart and soul into making their home beautiful. The Spandau Ballet singer and the former Wham! dancer moved into their Victorian doer-upper house in 2021 and since then they have transformed it completely. We're yet to see the main house's front door and its Christmas display, but we love this gorgeous pathway leading up to the home with a white double fence. Shirley has cleverly placed two matching snowy wreaths on each gate of the fence, making it look like a Christmas card.

4/ 9 © Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge Fans of the former Escape to the Country stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge will know that the couple reside in a massive Chateau in France. The pair moved in in 2015 and, like the Kemps, took on a major renovation project simultaneously. At Christmas, the family evidently go all out. This photo, shared last year, shows how they place an enormous wreath on the front door, welcoming them and any guests who walk through. The windows had also been dressed with red and green bows. The Chateau also had strings of fairy lights coming off the walls and stretching out to a marquee-style tent they had erected on their drive for their Christmas party.

5/ 9 © Instagram Rylan Clark Rylan's interiors are chic dark wood mixed with monochrome, so it's unsurprising that his Christmas decorations were an extension of that. His front porch features a large black pergola over his dark wooden front door which looks so chic. A huge golden garland outlines the entire porch area making the festive display super sophisticated.

6/ 9 © Instagram Tamara Ecclestone Tamara is a mum to two daughters, Sophia, 10, and Serena, four, whom she shares with her husband, Jay Rutland, so this time of year is so special for their family. This photo showed how the heiress had welcomed real-life reindeer to their home for their daughters to pet and we also got a glimpse of the stunning front of the house surrounded by festive foliage. They have placed a full-size Christmas tree outside their porch while gold and silver garland wrap around the pillars. In a recent exclusive interview with HELLO!, Tamara told us: "We all love Christmas. It's my favourite holiday. "I like the memories, the food, the preparation, the carols, the music, the films… I just love the whole build up to it. It's always like ‘Go, go, go!' and then the day itself is so nice and relaxing."

7/ 9 © Instagram Stacey Solomon One thing about Stacey Solomon is that she loves a holiday. The mother-of-five goes all out whether it's Easter, Halloween or Christmas and this photo from last year shows just how incredible the display outside their Essex house, known as Pickle Cottage, is. The kids join Stacey and her husband Joe as they stand proudly outside their impressive property which has large baubles, multiple figurines such as Santas and Nutcracker soldiers, and a gorgeous red garland snaking all around the front door.

8/ 9 © Instagram Amanda Holden Amanda Holden and her husband Chris live in a gorgeous Surrey mansion with their two daughters. The BGT judge often shares glimpses of her home including her grand entrance hall which has stunning black and white tiles, an enormous piano and a huge staircase. The outside of her house at Christmas time is just as special.