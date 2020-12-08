Emma Willis reveals hilarious Christmas chat with youngest daughter, Trixie The Voice UK host is a proud mum of three

Emma Willis had admitted she was completely "shut down" by her youngest daughter Trixie this week! The Voice UK star took to Instagram to share a funny exchange with her four-year-old, sharing a snapshot showing two elves sat inside her fridge, surrounded by gold chocolate coins.

"Me – Ooooohhh, they're going to be so cold in there…. Trixie – Don't be silly Mummy, they live in the North Pole," she wrote. "#shutdownbya4yearold."

Trixie is the youngest of Emma's three children with musician husband, Matt Willis. The couple, who have been married since 2008, are also parents to 11-year-old Isabelle and nine-year-old son Ace.

The couple go out of their way to protect their children’s privacy, and choose not to show their faces on social media. But they often give sweet insights into their family life.

Emma shared a snapshot showing the family's elves in the fridge

Just last month, Emma shared a photo of Trixie's homework – and joked about her short attention span. The image showed two drawings of a princess and a dragon, but underneath two games of noughts and crosses was also clearly visible. "Think someone got distracted…" the 44-year-old joked in her caption.

Trixie recently got distracted while doing her homework

November saw some big celebrations in the Willis household, with the arrival of Ace's ninth birthday. To mark the occasion, Emma shared a very touching tribute to her only son.

"Happy birthday baby boy. 9 years gone in the blink of an eye, it really does fly by doesn't it...," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair cuddled up together on the sofa.

Emma and Matt are proud parents to three children

"He's the kindest kid with the sweetest of souls, I am constantly in awe of him. Pure and true in everything he does, open minded, thoughtful, inquisitive and a creative mind that is constantly exploring. He melts my heart daily, and I hope he kisses me like this forever. Keep being you Squidge..."

