Lucy Mecklenburgh celebrates exciting baby news with fiancé Ryan Thomas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Former TOWIE star and Results Wellness Lifestyle co-founder Lucy Mecklenburgh recently took to social media to reveal some very exciting baby news – her son Roman Ravello Thomas has said the word “mama” for the very first time!

On Wednesday, Lucy’s fiancé Ryan Thomas posted an Instagram video of baby Roman trying to learn how to say “mama”, whilst adding that “the only word [Roman] knows is ' Dadda ' obviously...but we can’t have mummy feeling left out @lucymeck1”.

Lucy and baby Roman celebrate his first words with a tooth-brushing session!

The clever tot soon learnt how to call for both of his parents, and we bet that they’re over the moon with joy. Lucy posted this sweet snap to Instagram Stories, showing how proud she is that her son has learnt his two first words. How adorable!

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh details her ‘tough’ parenting journey

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Magazine this week, Lucy revealed that "every milestone that Roman has hit, me and Ryan [Thomas] have watched together. I think we’ve all learnt some lessons over the last few months, and one of those was to really appreciate what we’ve got." Aww!

Lucy Mecklenburgh does a Results Wellness Lifestyle workout with baby Roman

As well as raising baby Roman, Lucy is still busy working on her fitness app Results Wellness Lifestyle, which is the UK’s leading fitness app. The good news is that HELLO! has teamed up with Results Wellness Lifestyle to offer our readers an exclusive 30-day free trial, plus discounted subscriptions if they wish to continue after their trial.

Get a 30-day FREE fitness subscription to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s fitness app Results Wellness Lifestyle

This year, you can get fit without leaving home, thanks to the brilliant workout classes, fitness videos and tasty recipes that come with your Results Wellness Lifestyle subscription. In the app you can access brand new fitness plans, mindset courses, deep breathing programmes, meditation audios and cooking videos! So, what are you waiting for? Sign up now!

30 days free trial, rolling into £19.99 for one month unless cancelled

30 days free trial, rolling into £44.99 for 3 months (save 25%) unless cancelled

30 days free trial, rolling into £119.99 for 12 months (save 50%) unless cancelled

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.