We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' baby Gigi has reached a new milestone, her mum revealed on Wednesday.

"Used this gadget when we were weaning T! Now it's Gigi's turn," the Steph's Packed Lunch star wrote on Instagram.

GALLERY: Celebrity homes overrun by Elf on the Shelf scenes: Rochelle Humes, Victoria Beckham & more

The photo showed a Babymoov Nutribaby Plus blender sitting on her kitchen counter with lots of different fruits and vegetables inside, including apple, spinach and cauliflower – all ready for her four-month-old daughter to begin tasting her first foods!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams gets candid about breastfeeding baby Gigi

Not only can Vogue use the gadget to steam foods and blend purees for Gigi, but she can also heat and sterilise baby bottles and make soups and smoothies for the whole family.

And the best part? It's currently reduced from £144.99 to £138.28 on Amazon.

The Irish model, 35, and the former Made In Chelsea star, 32, welcomed their daughter in July and have been sharing sweet updates on her development ever since.

The Heart Radio star used her handy weaning gadget with son Theodore

Introducing their little girl to the world in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Vogue revealed that her eldest child Theodore was initially jealous of his younger sister.

SHOP: 39 best Christmas gifts for kids 2020: top present ideas for children of all ages

"He loves his sister though, and he says 'Baba!' He loves holding her. Though he had a couple of quite jealous days at first, and when I'm feeding her he sometimes gives me a little pinch," she said.

Luckily, several photos and videos since then have shown the siblings cuddling and donning matching outfits, so it's clear that didn't last very long.

Babymoov Nutribaby Plus blender, £138.28, Amazon

Little Gigi has hit several key milestones recently, with her mum revealing in November she has started teething.

The Heart radio host told her Instagram followers all about it, but it seemed that Gigi wasn't too fussed about her teeth! In the photo, Gigi had her mouth open wide, with Vogue writing: "Happiest little girl."

And just last week, Gigi also started laughing – how cute! Dressed in a white babygrow and lying on a bed, Gigi was so sweet as she giggled while dad Spencer tickled her.

Vogue wrote: "I didn't quite catch her face but Gigi has started laughing." In the following clip, the mum-of-two added: "Is there a better sound in the whole world?"

READ: Vogue Williams' baby Gigi melts hearts with special milestone moment

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.