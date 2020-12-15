We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon regularly recycles items inside her home during her clever DIY hacks – and that will soon include her sons' Christmas presents!

On Tuesday, the Loose Women star prepared for the festive holiday by making Zach, 12, and eight-year-old Leighton's Christmas presents, which she already plans to add to her kitchen cupboards.

"So the big boys really want a bubblegum machine for Christmas," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Stacey continued by telling fans: "I feel like the novelty will wear off in about 10 seconds so I've bought these little cereal dispensers and I'm going to fill them up with bubblegum. When they run out and I forget to buy more, at least I can use them for something practical."

With the help of her little boy Rex, the doting mum-of-three unpacked her double cereal dispenser, which costs as little as £14, and filled each container with bright-coloured bubblegum balls.

"They were easy to put together. Rex thought they were very exciting," she said. "Then I had to get Joe to take them out so I could sort my bubblegums. Leighton's favourite colour is pink and Zach's is green."

The doting mum filled the dispensers with Zach and Leighton's favourite bubblegum

Sharing a look at the finished gift, with one dispenser ready for each of her eldest sons, Stacey wrote: "They'll live in the boys room until I get them back for cereal." How clever!

The star's family home in Essex, which she shares with her partner Joe Swash, is all ready for Christmas. They have a very impressive festive doorstep display including artificial Christmas trees, twigs, branches, giant reindeer ornaments and varying sizes of white and silver baubles.

Cereal dispensers, £14.49, Amazon

Inside, Stacey has picture-perfect Christmas tree and foam letters attached to her sliding doors, spelling out Merry Christmas. However, alternating letters are in black, which couldn't be seen very well in the picture she shared to Instagram as it was taken after sundown and the patio doors appeared black.

One user confessed: "It took me ages to figure out what CERRSM meant, then I noticed the black letters that I just couldn't see very well."

