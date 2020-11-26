Lydia Bright and daughter Loretta adorably twin in Christmas pyjamas

The countdown to Christmas is officially on and Lydia Bright is getting in the festive spirit with a little help from her adorable daughter, Loretta. Since welcoming her little bundle of joy in February this year, the former TOWIE star and her baby girl have become two peas in a pod, and they've even got matching Christmas pyjamas – family goals!

Lydia posted a number of sweet snaps on Instagram

Taking to social media, Lydia posted a number of sweet snaps of herself and Loretta wearing seasonal robin PJs, much to the delight of fans. Snuggling up as they posed beneath their Christmas tree, the mother-daughter duo looked happier than ever. Captioning the post, Lydia wrote:

"Look mum, two teeth. It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Traditional decorations are my fave, I really wanted this year's tree to be special for my little lady's first Christmas, what do you think? Our tree was up really, really early this year so we could have more time to enjoy it. I have also started the present shopping.

The pair are already getting into the Christmas spirit

If you're stuck for ideas for your little ones' first Christmas, the @fisherprice Linkimals range is PERFECT. Loretta absolutely loves playing with these animal toys. They are so fun but also really educational and promote development, teaching your children counting, colours and shapes, through sounds, songs and phrases. The Rollin Rovee is also BRILLIANT and grows with your baby. The different levels teach waving, peek a boo, crawling, ball throwing and so much more.

Fans are loving the pair's mother-daughter PJs, and Lydia's 1.2million followers were quick to comment on the matching set. "This is too much!!! Twinnie goals" wrote one. "I need these pyjamas in my life!" added another.

Lydia recently wore this stunning HELLO x Kit Heath kindness necklace

The TV star often has fans clamouring to get their hands on her latest buys, and she's recently added a new accessory to her jewellery collection – HELLO!'s limited-edition Kindness necklace. Doesn't she look lovely? Lydia isn't the only fan either as Lorraine Kelly, Saira Khan, Andrea McLean and Kimberley Walsh have all been spotted wearing one. Every Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace you buy comes with a £5 voucher to donate to your choice of charity from our shortlist of five, making this thoughtful gift even more special.

