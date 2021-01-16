Vogue Williams transforms daughter Gigi into the cutest little thing - and we love it The famous mum took to Instagram

Vogue Williams gave her baby daughter Gigi the most adorable makeover on Friday, transforming the tot into none other than Mumbles from Happy Feet!

The iconic little penguin is known for being ridiculously cute, making the fluffy character the perfect comparison for Gigi.

Taking to Instagram, Vogue shared a photo of her daughter in a fabulous baby grow with Mumbles' face imposed over her own, and it's the sweetest thing we've seen this year.

Vogue often shares lovely photos of both of her young children, and the famous mum is open and honest when it comes to parenthood, discussing both the highs and lows of being a mum on social media.

How cute does Gigi look?

Last month, the Irish model once again took to Instagram to reveal that Gigi had been up three times in the night - captioning her video: "My tiny little sleep thief... shout out to all of the exhausted parents out there."

The adorable clip showed five-month-old Gigi looking up with bright eyes at the camera, as Vogue said: "Look at you... are you always gonna wake me three times? Are you? Yeah. Okay. That's nice to know!"

Gigi has been keeping her famous mum up

We bet Vogue was inundated with messages from her followers who could relate to her exhaustion!

Little Gigi is hitting all those key milestones at the moment, with her mum also revealing that she recently started teething.

The Heart Radio host told her social media followers all about it, much to their delight.

In another photo, Gigi could be seen with her mouth open wide, prompting Vogue to write: "Happiest little girl."

