Parents of young children will be familiar with that tricky phase of 'dropping the nap'. Some toddlers love their daytime sleep so much they're still napping until they start school, while others ditch the nap before they're two. You never know what your little cherub will do!

Now TV and radio presenter Vogue Williams, who is mum to two-year-old Theodore and Gigi, five months, has shared her baby sleep tips with her fans to help them out with naps and bedtime routines.

MORE: Vogue Williams' engagement ring is worth a small house – see photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue previously revealed her sleep struggle

Taking to her Instagram page, the wife of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, wrote: "To all the mummas who asked me to post the tips I got for T's sleep… @lucywolfesleep has helped us with both of their sleeping and she is amazing!"

Vogue had posted a question asked by one of her followers, which read: "Hi Vogue, did you get any tips for getting T asleep at night quicker? We're having the same nonsense hour issue."

It's that annoying problem of daytime nap versus early bedtime... give them a nap and your child is up all evening; forsake the nap and it's grump central with a possible face plant in dinner (and that's just mum).

MORE: 10 best sleepsuits for your newborn: Baby grows for girls and boys

Vogue and her children Gigi and Theodore

Vogue continued: "It's likely that a lot of children will nap until they're close to 3 but before the nap is ready to go it may need to be shortened and bedtime may also need to be offered later. As well before the nap finally retires – it can take a bit of back and forth.

"But the best indicator that a nap is still needed is if without the nap they are a wreck by 3/4pm - then it's just a case of continuing to offer the nap but possibly reducing it and adjusting bedtime too until the nap is totally ready to be retired and then bedtime is ideally addressed earlier once again x." Great advice Vogue!

Now, how to get that stubborn three-year-old to bed in the day…

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh gets frank about 'messy' reality of motherhood and breastfeeding