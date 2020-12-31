Vogue Williams reveals exhausting parenting struggle with baby daughter Gigi

Vogue Williams is a doting mum to two young children, so we're not surprised she feels exhausted at times!

The star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal that her baby daughter Gigi had been up three times in the night - captioning her video: "My tiny little sleep thief... shout out to all of the exhausted parents out there."

The adorable clip showed adorable four-month-old Gigi looking up at the camera, as Vogue says: "Look at you... are you always gonna wake me three times? Are you? Yeah. Okay. That's nice to know!"

WATCH: Vogue reveals her tiring parenting struggle

We bet Vogue was inundated with messages from her followers who could relate to her exhaustion.

The presenter often shares insights into her life with her husband Spencer Matthews and children Gigi and Theodore - and earlier in December, the couple shared that their baby daughter had laughed for the first time.

Vogue shared the relatable video on her Instagram Story

Dressed in a white babygrow and lying on a bed in their home, Gigi was so sweet as she giggled for her parents. Dad Spencer could be seen tickling his daughter - which the tot found hilarious.

Informing her followers of the exciting milestone, Vogue wrote: "I didn't quite catch her face but Gigi has started laughing." In the following clip, the mum-of-two added: "Is there a better sound in the whole world?"

The couple are parents to baby Gigi and their two-year-old son Theodore

Spencer also shared a video of his daughter on his own Stories and she looked the picture of cuteness dressed in a babygrow with red hearts on it.

Little Gigi is hitting all those key milestones at the moment, with her mum also revealing she recently started teething. The Heart Radio host told her Instagram followers all about it, but it seemed that Gigi wasn't too fussed about her teeth! In the photo, Gigi had her mouth open wide, with Vogue writing: "Happiest little girl."