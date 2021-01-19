Laura Whitmore has shared a photo of her blossoming baby bump after announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Ian Stirling in December.

The Celebrity Juice star enjoyed a relaxing soak in her bath on Monday night and admitted she has been feeling "really anxious." In the candid bath snap, Laura's bump could be seen above the soapy water with her TV screen on in the background.

"Been really anxious all day today. Blue Monday caught up with me so having a bath and watching real housewives. Don’t forget to do something nice for yourself today," she captioned the photo, which showed her bathroom softly lit with candlelight.

Her 1.3 million followers were delighted with the photo, with one commenting: "The lovely little bump!" A second remarked: "Aw Laura what a beautiful little bump, big love and take care @thewhitmore," and a third added: "Aww, wee baby bump coming on great. You are doing a great job mummy to be."

The couple announced they were expecting with a lengthy Instagram post accompanied by a photo of a Guns 'N' Roses babygrow.

The pregnant star showed off her bare baby bump

Laura, 35, wrote: "So I've always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we've chosen not to share publicly.

"However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I'm gonna be honest it's starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control.

Laura and Ian are expecting their first child

"Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It's been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I've had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn't hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

"We'd appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life."

