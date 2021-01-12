Zara Tindall is preparing to welcome her third child with husband Mike Tindall, and while the royal couple haven't revealed the baby's due date, it's likely that coronavirus restrictions will still be in place in the UK.

So who will be the first to meet Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena's newborn brother or sister? It will most likely be some of Zara's closest family members who live nearby on the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

These include Zara's mother Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as her brother Peter Phillips, his ex-wife Autumn and their children, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight. Their nearby location may mean that Zara and Mike count them among their support bubble or childcare bubble.

The Queen is often among the first to visit her great-grandchildren, meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy within days of their birth.

However, Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh – who are currently staying at Windsor Castle – are unlikely to be able to continue with that tradition should the third lockdown or tiered COVID-19 restrictions be in place.

Zara and Mike are already parents to daughters Mia and Lena

Regardless, shortly after Mike shared the exciting news, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that the monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, are "aware and delighted" by the announcement.

The couple's daughters have a close relationship with their cousins Savannah and Isla

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, the former England captain told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

He continued: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!" To groans from one of his co-hosts, Mike then joked: "We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina – I don't know where to go with names."

