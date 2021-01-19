Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski shares revealing outdoor spa photo

Emily Ratajkowski is practising a bit of self-care as she awaits the birth of her baby. The 29-year-old model, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a snapshot of herself enjoying an outdoor pamper session.

Emily can be seen in the selfie looking down at the camera with a towel covering her hair and a face mask on. At the same time she also shared the secret behind her luminescent skin, tagging @LoopsBeauty – a sheet mask company of which she is creative director.

She discovered the brand while in lockdown with her husband and their close friends, and received several packets of Loops as a gift. "We all did them and were like, 'These are really nice,'" she told Vogue. "They made an impression on me not just because of the products themselves, but the packaging and the experience of a sheet mask."

It's an exciting year for Emily. The Gone Girl star announced her pregnancy in an essay for Vogue in October, and explained why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's gender.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she wrote at the time. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then.

"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly," she continued.

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled," Emily added.

She concluded: "I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered.

"Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."

