Kickstart your fitness goals with a 30-day free subscription to Results Wellness Lifestyle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A new year brings the perfect opportunity to set new targets – and if you’re planning a renewed focus on your fitness, it’s time to discover Results Wellness Lifestyle. Co-founded by former The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh and personal trainer Cecilia Harris, the programme has helped thousands of women revitalise their fitness goals.

To kickstart your new year fitness goals, HELLO! has teamed up with Results Wellness Lifestyle to offer an exclusive 30-day free trial in January, plus make use of the brand's discounted subscription offers, too!

Co-Founders of Results Wellness Lifestyle Lucy Mecklenburgh and Cecilia Harris enjoy a recipe together from the app

With 13 structured programmes and over 1000 exercise videos, the app is sure to help you track and maintain your progress. You’ll love the plethora of live workout classes and the handy food and calorie tracking section which sync to iWatch and a FitBit. Plus, there’s lots of tasty recipes for you to try, too.

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh opens up about her post-baby body - exclusive

Find daily motivation within the thriving support community and discover an array of mindset courses to aid your mental health. Results Wellness Lifestyle is also ORCHA verified – making it one of the only UK apps verified by the world leaders in health app reviews and prescription services - this endorsement means many GPs and doctors will now be able to offer the app as a prescription to patients.

HELLO! x Results Wellness Lifestyle exclusive fitness offers

Subscribe to this incredible 30-day free trial during January 2021 and transform your fitness and wellbeing goals for the new year.

£19.99 for one month + 30 days free trial

£44.99 for 3 months (save 25%) + 30 days free trial

£119.99 for 12 months (save 50%) + 30 days free trial

How to subscribe to a HELLO! x Results Wellness Lifestyle subscription

Subscription couldn’t be easier – simply visit resultswellnesslifestyle.com/pages/hello to pick a package and get started with your 30-day free trial. Go on, what are you waiting for!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.