This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams announces she is expecting her first child

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, ITV's This Morning's resident doctor Zoe Williams has revealed she is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Stuart McKay.

MORE: This Morning stars' magical wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford, Phillip Schofield, more

DEAL: Mamas-to-be can get a free month of workouts on Results Wellness Lifestyle - here's how

Zoe, 40, whose baby is due in June, says: "As a doctor none of this is new to me, but when you're the patient the experience is the same as for anyone else. Having my scan was just the most amazing thing. It's so magical, the wonder of seeing this little life that's growing inside you."

As she tells the magazine, Zoe was contemplating becoming a single parent using a sperm donor just over a year ago until a chance meeting with Stuart in a bar in Portugal in September 2019 changed everything.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Dr Zoe and partner Stuart

"There are two big ambitions I always had in life – one was to be a doctor and the other was to be a mother," says Zoe, who works as a GP in south London and who volunteered at London's Nightingale Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic.

RELATED: Phillip Schofield reveals the unusual inspiration for his £2million Chiswick house

READ: Celebrity babies due in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more pregnant stars

"When I met Stuart I was considering having a baby on my own. As Stuart and I got to know each other it almost felt disingenuous and wrong not to talk about this thing that, in the months leading up to that, had been a really big part of my life. So on our third or fourth date I told him I needed to know what his intentions were if our relationship worked out."

Dr Zoe will welcome her first child in June

Fortunately, Stuart was on the same page. "I told her she should have a back-up and keep investigating her options but at the same time I said I believed it would work out between us and, if it did, I would love to have children with her," he said.

And, Zoe tells HELLO! how she can hardly believe how her life has changed. "If I could go back two years and speak to myself and say that by January 2021 you will have met the love of your life, be pregnant and you’ll have spent most of the year in lockdown I would have said you are having a laugh!"

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.