Surprising celeb home workout spaces revealed: Davina McCall, Janette Manrara, Vogue Williams, more

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the workout-from-home phenomenon. While some A-listers have their own fully-fledged gyms within their luxury abodes, here, we take a look at the celebrities working out at home in the most relatable of spaces including living rooms, bedrooms and even kitchens...

Davina McCall

Queen of fitness Davina McCall will find anywhere to work out - and this is proof. At her £3.4million house in Kent, she decided to burn off some calories in her bedroom. Just steps from her bed, where she could be peacefully relaxing, the presenter unravelled a yoga mat and performed a series of energetic stretches.

Davina works out in her plush bedroom

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton is well known for her love of fitness and wellbeing – often taking herself out for early morning runs in London and regularly finding time for dynamic yoga flows. When sharing an Instagram Story from her London home about her most recent fitness class, Fearne showed fans how she had squeezed her yoga mat into a small space alongside a radiator and an egg chair. The presenter lifted her leg high in the air, not far from the delicate ornaments on display.

Fearne's space for yoga is rather snug

Janette Manrara

Strictly professional Janette Manrara is no stranger to a fitness studio, however the dancing star still works out when at home with husband Aljaž Škorjanec. The pair often film themselves performing choreography around their London pad and in this particular video, Janette chose to carry out some stretches next to her breakfast bar.

Strictly's Janette finds a functional space to work out

Lacey Turner

Lacey Turner took to Instagram Stories to reveal herself completing a workout in her pyjamas, with her daughter looking on, because she forgot she had scheduled in a training session. The actress joined in her exercise class next to her patio doors, in what appears to be her kitchen, with a view of her pretty garden.

Lacey Turner does a kitchen workout in her pyjamas

Millie Mackintosh

Millie shares her beautiful London home with husband Hugo Taylor and baby Sienna, and even during her pregnancy, the star kept active with workouts at home. We can see that MIC star Millie chooses to work out in the hallway near her kitchen – very handy should she need a quick glass of water mid-yoga session.

Millie Mackintosh finds space in her hallway to exercise

Vogue Williams

Presenter Vogue has recently got back in the gym after giving birth to baby Gigi Margaux, however, her busy schedule means she often works out at home too. She shares her London abode with husband Spencer Matthews and their two children. In many IGTV videos we have seen Vogue placing her yoga mat in the living room to get on with her workout while keeping an eye on the little ones.

Vogue turns her living room into a workout studio

Lucy Mecklenburgh

TOWIE star Lucy frequently shares insights into her beautiful Essex home on her social media channels. While at home one day, Lucy completed one of her own RWL workouts alongside fiancé Ryan Thomas. The clip showed the couple forgoing workout mats in favour of sweating it out on their plush rug.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and fiancé Ryan Thomas have luxurious workout surroundings

Laura Whitmore

Laura shares her lovely London home with fiancé Iain Stirling and she often takes to IGTV to sync up workouts with her personal trainer. She previously rolled out her vibrant yoga mat in front of the sofa and made use of her eclectic living room.

Laura Whitmore finds a small space to work up a sweat

