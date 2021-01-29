Ola Jordan reveals baby Ella's new hobby - and it's adorable Ola shares Ella with husband James Jordan

We love babies – and babies trying to tidy up their own bedrooms may just be the cutest thing ever.

Now former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan has shared a video of her nine-month-old daughter Ella doing just that, and we can't stop watching the adorable clip.

"Ella, are you tidying up?" asks mum Ola as she films her baby girl standing by her wardrobe surrounded by pink baby shoes and socks on her bedroom floor.

Adorable Ella then throws a box from her wardrobe onto her carpet and turns to look at mum with the cheekiest 'no I'm not' expression.

WATCH: Baby Ella tidying her room

Parents will be familiar with the 'baby tidying up' method, which isn't so much tidying as making a huge mess. At least they have fun!

Ella in the process of tidying her room

In the next clip, Ola's Instagram followers watch sweet Ella as she waits at the stairgate to go downstairs. The tot looks so stylish in her leopard-print leggings – she's taking after her fashionable mum already.

Then the priceless photo comes… Ella has clearly used up so much energy from all that 'tidying' that she completely wore herself out. The snap shows the little one fast asleep in her high chair, still wearing her bib.

Little Ella was tired from all the tidying

"This tidying up mummy made me do is sooooo tiring," Ola captioned the photo. Aw, it's a hard life being a baby.

Ola with husband James Jordan and baby Ella

It's been a busy week for Ella, who has also been showing off her walking skills. A few days earlier, Ola and husband James Jordan shared a video of their baby girl walking around their home - with a little help.

"Good girl, good girl, want to go to mama?" proud dad James could be heard saying, while Ola remarked: "Hi my clever baby, Ella. Come to mama… yay."