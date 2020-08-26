Ola Jordan's baby Ella may not be on her feet just yet, but the tiny tot has already got the most adorable shoes ready for when she takes her first steps!

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is married to fellow dancer James Jordan, shared several videos of their daughter on her Instagram Stories as she unboxed not one but two pairs of leather pumps – one white and one cream. Is it weird we're a little bit jealous of a six-month-old?

WATCH: Ola And James Jordan's Baby Ella Is The Cutest Ballerina

"Ella, look what we've got! Look, new shoes. How pretty! Are you going to wear them?" Ella could be heard saying to her daughter as she presented her with the Sass & Me designs.

Baby Ella seemed fascinated by her new shoes!

The first pair were cream ballerina shoes with a crossed front and a bow at the back, while the second had a bright white colour and scalloped edges with a removable bow across the front – and both retail for £26.

Leather ballerina shoes, £26, Sass & Me @ Joules

Ola and James' little girl may only be six months old, but she has already debuted some incredible outfits. In early August, Ola twinned with her daughter in matching pink ensembles. The 37-year-old posted a cuddling photo of the pair on her Instagram Story, showing off a gorgeous patterned midi dress with puff sleeves, while little Ella also wore a fun motif with her cherry-print babygrow.

Ola unveiled two new pairs of leather shoes from Sass & Me

Meanwhile, when the family cooled down in their family pool during the hot summer weather, fans got a peek at Ella's cute swimwear. Sharing a photo of the tot bobbing around in her dad's arms in their crystal clear water, Ola wrote: "Swimming lessons with daddy." Ella donned a heart-melting floral swimsuit with a matching hat to protect her from the sun.

And she even appears to be taking after her parents with her cute ballerina outfit! Ella's wardrobe includes a white top with a unicorn design on it and a pink tutu. "Who's my little ballerina?" Ola cooed at her little girl, before making kissing noises.

