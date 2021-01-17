Ola Jordan's lookalike baby Ella dances in adorable video – watch The Strictly stars' daughter may be taking after her parents

Ola and James Jordan's daughter Ella may only be eleven months old, but she has already begun to take after her parents – just look at her dancing skills for proof!

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her little girl doing little jigs up and down as she danced inside the living room of the family's home in Kent.

Even if she was holding onto the edge of her playpen for support, we're very impressed with her coordination – especially since she learnt to walk only recently.

"She's dancing," the 38-year-old wrote, as Ella kept glancing back and grinning at her lookalike mum.

James and Ola have been isolating at their home during the UK's coronavirus pandemic, and while they have loved the extra family time it has offered them, they also admitted it has been a very unusual time to have a baby.

"I can't remember the life we had without her to be honest. She has taken over now! It is really weird as I feel like I've been home ever since I had her. The thing is you can't really go and do any classes or meet other parents with babies, as you would normally do, go to a coffee shop, swap advice, but I didn't have any of that," explained Ola.

"Ella hasn't met another baby yet…" James added, and Ola continued: "I would like her to meet someone the same age, to see what she does. She is missing out on interacting with other babies as well. I'm sad for her that she isn't getting that interaction that she would normally."

The couple opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them as a family

Despite the couple previously stating they felt a little overprotective as parents when Ella was first born, that has since changed.

"I think Ola and I both suffer a bit with OCD, about the house, and for me in particular, that has gone away a lot more," said James.

Ola added: "In the first lockdown, the two of us were pulling our hair out, just not knowing if something was normal or not. But now she is standing, walking… She is becoming more of a little personality now.

"With a young baby they just lie there, but now she will reach out to us if she wants us to pick her up, and she grabs our face, and smiles at us, so James is really enjoying that."

