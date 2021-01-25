Ola Jordan unveils adorable tribute to baby Ella inside stylish home The former Strictly stars are doting parents to baby Ella

Ola and James Jordan have made an adorable new addition to their living room decor inside their Kent home.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars took to Instagram to show off their new photo frame that features a picture of their newborn daughter Ella sound asleep in the middle and two compartments either side. One compartment is filled with a silver mould of Ella's hands, bunched into little fists, while the other holds a matching mould of her feet.

Ola shared a series of videos on Instagram that show the family-of-three unwrapping the gorgeous photo frame – and the 11-month-old had the best reaction to her parents' sweet tribute.

"What is it Ella? Is it a little prezzie? Are you going to open it?" the doting mum said to her daughter, as they sat on the floor of their lounge.

Once the gift was unwrapped, James added: "Is that you, Ella? Is that your hands and feet?" The little girl smiled at her parents and sweetly tapped at the frame.

Ola and James unwrapped their sweet new picture of newborn Ella

"Oh, my little baby when she was 10 days old! Say 'thank you, Lisa'", Ola continued, tagging @momentoes14.

James and Ola's living room has been painted in a soft grey hue and is filled with natural light thanks to the sliding glass doors that lead out into their garden. The couple have white leather sofas and armchairs, and decorative touches include vases of flowers and luxury Jo Malone candles.

Ella seemed to love the photo, which will likely go on display in the family's living room

Shortly after moving into their "forever home" in 2019, the couple gave HELLO! an exclusive tour and explained they wanted more pictures.

Ola said: "It's not quite finished here, there's not that many pictures on the walls… It's still a work in progress and I still think it's going to take a while for us to be happy with it."

The dancing professionals have also made a few more tweaks to the space after welcoming Ella. They recently showed off a pink ball pit for the tot to play in, while they have also had to baby-proof some items of furniture now Ella has begun to walk.

