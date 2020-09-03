If you thought Ola and James Jordan's daughter Ella already had the sweetest bed, then wait until you see Ola's latest photo of the sleeping tot!

Strictly Come Dancing star Ola shared an adorable new snap of her baby lying in her Sleepyhead pod, which appears to be the same one she unveiled when Ella was a newborn – but now it has the most beautiful cover.

"My angel," the doting mum simply captioned the photo. The 'Lovely Day by Mrs. Mighetto' print features clouds, swans, butterflies and fairies in a grey and white colourway. And considering Ola and James originally chose a crisp white colour, a bold choice with a newborn, we're not surprised they opted to stock up on several of the removable covers – which start at £55. We wonder if they have the jungle cat, cheetah spots or pink floral designs at the ready in Ella's bedroom drawers, too!

Back in May, Ola gave fans their first glimpse of her baby's bed as she enjoyed her afternoon nap dressed in pink trousers and a white top with the words 'Born in 2020' emblazoned across the front. Four months later and the cosy bed is still getting plenty of use.

Ola showed off Ella's new bed covers in a sweet snap of her sleeping

Despite her cute pod, Ella has been struggling to sleep recently. Speaking in their Strictly Parenting column at the end of August, James said: "The biggest thing that has happened this week is her sleep. We had a big change." He continued: "It's been like four days in a row now. It's been a bit of a nightmare. She was doing so well sleeping for months and now it's changed for whatever reason."

Sleepyhead Deluxe + Pod in Mrs Mighetto Lovely Day print, £150, The Hut

Ola went on to reveal there is one way the six-month-old likes to sleep – but it unfortunately prevents her parents from getting any shut-eye! "She's okay when you put her on your shoulder, she'll fall asleep, but as soon as you put her down, she'll scream again and wakes up. We don't want her getting used to sleeping on our shoulders, but it took three hours to get her back to sleep, from three am to six in the morning."

