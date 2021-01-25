8 celebrity dads share precious cuddles with their babies

It's winter and there's a scary world pandemic going on so what better way to cheer ourselves up than with a celebrity dad and baby montage!

We don't know why, but those star fathers seem to get even more handsome when holding their newborn son or daughter (who remembers that 80s Athena poster?)

So prepare to swoon ladies, as we look back at some ultra-cute celebrity dad and baby snaps…

David Beckham

How adorable is this black and white picture of former England footballer David Beckham and his daughter Harper?

David Beckham with daughter Harper

The beautiful image captures a special moment between father and baby girl. Mum Victoria shared the image on her Twitter page in July 2011.

Ryan Reynolds

Now, this is love! Actor Ryan Reynolds shares three daughters with his actress wife Blake Lively. Here he is back in 2016 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame holding his then baby girl Inez.

The sweetest moment for dad Ryan and little Inez

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the star has revealed: "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

Usher

Father-of-three Usher is such a doting dad in this adorable photograph with his daughter Sovereign.

The singer shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: "Happy 11:11 Sovereign ... today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan ... #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan "Life happens when you’re making other plans." Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho."

Matthew McConaughey

What a gorgeous family! Handsome Sahara actor Matthew looked so happy in this snap with his wife Camilla and their son Levi.

Camilla posted the picture on her Instagram page, saying: "This popped up on my feed the other day...time flies!! Look at sweet Levi, it’s hard to believe he just turned 12!!!"

Marvin Humes

Former JLS singer and husband of TV presenter Rochelle Humes looks at his newborn baby boy with so much love in this personal photograph.

Proud dad Marvin with son Blake

He told his social media followers: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman… family complete."

Chris Hemsworth

Actor Chris Hemsworth is dad to three children, India, Tristan and Sasha, with his wife Elsa Pataky. Not only is he gorgeous and talented, but he's also a fun hands-on father too.

Elsa shared this photo on Instagram of Chris on the beach with little India – what a beautiful moment captured on camera! She wrote: "Los motores de mi vida / The engines of my life #family #happiness #beautifulLife #loveThem #father #daughter."

The Rock

Actor The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, shared this throwback snap on his Instagram page and it's just too cute!

What an adorable expression from baby Jasmine!

In the photo we see the star give his little girl Jasmine a tender kiss on her cheek as she looks at the camera with wide eyes. "Daddy's hands," he captioned the picture.

John Legend

Like father, like son! John Legend with son Miles

What a happy photo of dad and son! Singer John Legend shed this snap back in 2018 and it's adorable- father and baby boy Miles chilling out on the sofa together.